Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

