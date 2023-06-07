ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 111,891 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 976.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,891 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

