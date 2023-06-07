Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

