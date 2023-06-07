ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.20 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

LTHM stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

