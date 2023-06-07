Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 988 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 98,818 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

