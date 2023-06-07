ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 12,143 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,712 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $307.53 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.88. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

