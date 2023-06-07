ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

