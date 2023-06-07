Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE AEO opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.