ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,009 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Mercury General worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mercury General by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Trading Up 2.9 %

Mercury General Increases Dividend

NYSE:MCY opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.48%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

