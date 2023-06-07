Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 833 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

