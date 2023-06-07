Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

