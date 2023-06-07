The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,467,052 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.67% of Core & Main worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

