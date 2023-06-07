MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 980,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 892,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.