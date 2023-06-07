Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $86,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $16,965,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

