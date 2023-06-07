MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

