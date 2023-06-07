General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

