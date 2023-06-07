Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after buying an additional 207,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,748,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

