Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,534,000 after purchasing an additional 177,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

