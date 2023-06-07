Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NYSE VTR opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $56.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

