Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $828.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

