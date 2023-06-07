Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 967 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

