Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 383,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 302,812 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,177,483. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

