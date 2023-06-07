iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

