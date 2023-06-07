EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EchoStar

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

