Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,460 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of CCL opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

