Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

