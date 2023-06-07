Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

