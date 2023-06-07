Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after acquiring an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

