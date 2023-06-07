Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 169,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

