Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

