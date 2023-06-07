Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after purchasing an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

