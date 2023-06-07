Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

