ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 374,821 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,821 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE SRC opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

