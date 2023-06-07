ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

