Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 97,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

