Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,552,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Kinross Gold worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 69.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

