Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the second quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

