Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
