Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.3 %
ARBK stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.