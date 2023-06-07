Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.3 %

ARBK stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.