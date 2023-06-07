iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 85,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 71,302 shares.The stock last traded at $66.57 and had previously closed at $66.40.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $748.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYC. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 254,706 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.