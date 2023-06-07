ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 11689416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

