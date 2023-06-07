Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.