Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.32. 27,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

