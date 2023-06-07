Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

