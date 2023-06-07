DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $37,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

