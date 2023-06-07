Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 5.4%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $71.24. 18,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

