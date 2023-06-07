NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.21. 82,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,082,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
