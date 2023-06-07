NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.21. 82,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,082,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.