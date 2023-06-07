Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.13. 10,038,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,901,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 385,295 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

