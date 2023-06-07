Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

