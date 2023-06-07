iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 43,224 shares.The stock last traded at $275.95 and had previously closed at $274.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

