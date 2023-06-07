Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.98. 13,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 299,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

